66-year-old Asian man attacked in Manhattan in unprovoked assault; rallies planned

It happened just before 9 a.m. on Allen Street in Chinatown.
The latest incident makes it the 14th unprovoked attack impacting the Asian community in New York City.
Police say the victim was approached by an unknown male individual who began yelling at him and then struck him in the face with a closed fist.
The victim suffered swelling and bruising to the left side of the face and refused medical attention at the scene.
The unknown individual fled southbound on Allen Street to eastbound Stanton Street.
Authorities are on the lookout for a single suspect, about 5'7, 30 to 40 years old wearing a brown jacket grey hoodie and black pants.
The suspect is believed to be homeless, seen carrying a white blanket.
Another round of rallies are expected to take place Sunday across New York City amid the uptick in crimes against the Asian community.
Many rallied in Foley Square Saturday morning, demanding change and for these attacks to be addressed as hate crimes.
On Friday, a Good Samaritan was attacked while trying to stop a group of teenagers from harassing an Asian American owner of a laundromat in Brooklyn.
Michael Chang, the owner of Waverly Wu Laundry in Clinton Hill says the teens have been harassing him for months. He says he is very concerned, not only because of the rise in Asian American hate crimes, but this time the teens became violent.
Later Sunday, there will be another rally in Chinatown to show support for the Asian community.
The event starts at 1 p.m. in Columbus Park.
