66-year-old Asian man attacked in Manhattan in unprovoked assault; rallies planned

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 66-year-old Asian man was punched in the face Saturday in Manhattan.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on Allen Street in Chinatown.

The latest incident makes it the 14th unprovoked attack impacting the Asian community in New York City.

Police say the victim was approached by an unknown male individual who began yelling at him and then struck him in the face with a closed fist.


The victim suffered swelling and bruising to the left side of the face and refused medical attention at the scene.

The unknown individual fled southbound on Allen Street to eastbound Stanton Street.

Authorities are on the lookout for a single suspect, about 5'7, 30 to 40 years old wearing a brown jacket grey hoodie and black pants.

The suspect is believed to be homeless, seen carrying a white blanket.

Another round of rallies are expected to take place Sunday across New York City amid the uptick in crimes against the Asian community.

Many rallied in Foley Square Saturday morning, demanding change and for these attacks to be addressed as hate crimes.

ALSO READ | 'Go back to China': Racist rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
EMBED More News Videos

In this Eyewitness News exclusive, CeFaan Kim tracks down the suspect whose racist rant inside a New York City cab went viral.



On Friday, a Good Samaritan was attacked while trying to stop a group of teenagers from harassing an Asian American owner of a laundromat in Brooklyn.

Michael Chang, the owner of Waverly Wu Laundry in Clinton Hill says the teens have been harassing him for months. He says he is very concerned, not only because of the rise in Asian American hate crimes, but this time the teens became violent.

Later Sunday, there will be another rally in Chinatown to show support for the Asian community.

The event starts at 1 p.m. in Columbus Park.

MORE NEWS: Video shows gunman walk into 1 of 3 spas before deadly Atlanta shootings
EMBED More News Videos

ABC's Christine Sloan has the latest on the killings in Atlanta.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanchinatownassaultattackhate crimehate crime investigationvigilasian americanrally
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Miami sets earlier curfew after spring break crowds, fights
IRS commissioner says he hopes to clear tax refund backlog by summer
Flames shoot from windows of Manhattan building
Good Samaritan attacked trying to stop teens from harassing Asian American laundromat owner
AccuWeather Forecast: Plenty of sun
New Jersey hospital sets up dedicated site to help teachers get vaccinated
NYC building at center of illegal club bust for 2nd time this year
Show More
CDC: Women more likely to have serious side effects from COVID vaccine
Girl Scouts set up drive-thru to sell cookies on Long Island
Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat
Doctor reunited with family after year living in RV to keep COVID away
Man steals idling van with teen inside, crashes into scaffolding
More TOP STORIES News