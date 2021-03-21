'Disgusted, angry, fed up': New Yorkers rally to support Asian American community

Once again, New Yorkers rallied - this time in Foley Square, to bring peace and to support the Asian-American community under vicious attacks. The hate crimes among the community continue to rise - just this week, six women were gunned down in Atlanta.
"The woman who died looked just like me, they look like my mom, like my aunties," said Yuh-Line-Niou.
There is such heartbreak and understandable anger.
"I have no idea why they are attacking Asians and telling them to go back to China," said Kristine, "I was born and raised here, from Brooklyn, New York."
The crimes in New York City are growing as police say on Saturday morning, a 66-year-old was attacked on Allen Street for no apparent reason.
"Also a hate crime - another Asian American, an elderly gentleman," said Niou.
Then there is Michael Chang, a laundromat owner in Clinton Hill, originally from China.
"I was here in 1989 - I was here when I was a teenager," Chang said.
For 30 years, Chang worked hard and bought his business. But since last August, he says he has been a victim of hate. A group of teenagers has been harassing him, calling him racial slurs, and throwing garbage at his shop. They even attacked a Good Samaritan who tried to help him.
Back at the rally on Saturday night, many were feeling angry.
"Disgusted, angry, fed up with how these attacks are being able to happen," said Thomas Auringer.
Within all the hurt, many are trying to find comfort in the togetherness.
"You don't know any of these people really, but for some reason, you feel connected - even though you don't know these people, they still care for you," said Ivory.
Some gathered to bring awareness, which is a good start to change. But that is not enough - so what is the answer? That is something many don't have.
