Asian woman harassed, spit on inside Brooklyn subway train

It happened around 9:15 p.m. last Thursday on a southbound D train near Pacific Street and 4th Avenue in Boerum Hill.
Authorities say the female suspect approached the victim, pulled her mask down, and spit in the victim's face.
She then yelled, "You Chinese dog, what the (expletive) are you using your phone for? You deserve this."
The victim followed her assailant, who got off the train at Atlantic Avenue.
The victim then exited at 78th Street and reported the incident.
The NYPD Hates Crimes Task Force is investigating.
In response to the subway crime spike, the NYPD announced Monday that it is adding 250 more officers to patrol transit system.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said it represents the largest transit deployment in over 20 years.
