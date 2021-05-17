Coronavirus Update New York City: Full-time subway service resumes, restaurant limits start to ease

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10638070" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis reports on the suspects charged in the subway slashing spree in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Slowly but surely, pandemic-mandated restrictions are easing at restaurants and on mass transit in New York City.Starting today, the city is lifting its midnight curfew for outdoor dining, and for the first time since May 6, 2020 NYC subways remained open overnight.Despite a recent uptick in crime across the city's subway system, more people are taking the train.MTA officials say they are now averaging more than 2 million riders a day.That's only about 35 percent of pre-pandemic ridership, but it is a dramatic increase from this time last year.Also on the rise: assaults.The NYPD has added officers, but the MTA wants an even stronger police presence.Some riders say they don't always feel safe."I always look over my shoulder to see what's going on, I always be alert," one rider told Eyewitness News."The subway is safe, but it's not as safe as it can and should be, and that's why we've renewed our request to the mayor and City Hall for additional resources," said MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye.To mark the transition back to 24/7 service, Foye will join other agency leaders and MTA workers at the New York Stock Exchange this morning to ring the opening bell.And for those who were wondering, the overnight cleaning of subway cars and stations will continue.The MTA says workers will continue mopping, wiping and disinfecting at the terminus of each line, despite the end of that overnight closure.And the agency will continue to administer coronavirus vaccinations at four MTA train stations through May 22.The trial project will continue through at least May 22 at Penn Station, 3 to 8 p.m.; Grand Central Terminal, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; East 180th Street in The Bronx, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Broadway Junction in Brooklyn, 3 to 8 p.m.The MTA initially offered vaccinations at eight stations from May 12 to May 16 as a pilot program. 4,637 doses were administered at those eight locations, and nearly 3,500 of them at the four stops that will continue.Regarding restaurants, restrictions will continue to ease through the end of the month.Starting Wednesday, May 19, there will no longer be capacity limits.And on May 31, the city is lifting its indoor dining curfew.The last 14 months have been very difficult for restaurants in the city, with the New York State Restaurant Association predicting that nearly half of the cities eateries wouldn't survive the pandemic.