Extra Time: Former Harlem jail opens to New York City asylum seekers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the ongoing influx of migrants to New York City.

The city started using a former jail in Harlem to house the new immigrants.

So far, more than 72,000 migrants have arrived in the five boroughs. About 46,000 remain in the city's care, and the buses from Texas keep coming.

Meanwhile, Suffolk county stepped up their efforts to block the city from sending migrants there.

Legislators on Thursday voted to hire an attorney on the matter. That lawyer would be tasked with exploring any legal actions the county can take as it works to prevent the arrival of asylum seekers.

Supporters and opponents of the latest move sounded off ahead of the vote.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

NYC attorney arrested in connection with 3 Boston rapes

A local attorney accused in a string of rapes in Boston more than a decade ago was arrested in New Jersey on Wednesday. Matthew Nilo, a cyber attorney in Manhattan, appeared in court Thursday, but not to defend a client. During the brief appearance, he waived extradition and agreed to be returned to Massachusetts to answer to the charges. Nilo has been charged with a series of rapes in Boston. Investigators pinned Nilo to the rapes with a DNA sample.

Debt limit deal interview

We're now just a long weekend away from a potentially catastrophic default for the United States if the debt limit deal struck between the White House and Republican leadership stalls in Congress. The legislation passed in the House Wednesday night and President Joe Biden has his fingers crossed that it will get through the Senate quickly and land on his desk to sign.

Kristin Thorne sat down with Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy Daniel Hornung to see how the Biden administration felt about the negotiations.

