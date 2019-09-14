At least 2 shot near Newark funeral home

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least two people have been shot near a funeral home in Newark.Crime scene tape is now up at Mercer Street where the gunfire rang out around 2:30 Saturday afternoon.There is also an empty wheelchair in the street, but it's unclear if that belongs to one of the victims.In addition to the funeral home, there is a strip of garden apartments along the block.So far there is no word on what sparked the shooting.