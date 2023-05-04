Extra Time: Breaking down Atlanta mass shooting

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have the latest details on a mass shooting in Atlanta that left one person dead and several more hurt.

A massive and intense manhunt is underway for a man police say walked into a waiting room at a hospital and opened fire.

One woman was killed, and three more people were critically hurt.

After the shooting, police believe the shooter carjacked a vehicle and escaped just before authorities swarmed the building.

This was the 190th mass shooting in the nation this year,14 ahead of 2022's pace.

Eyewitness news reporter Josh Einiger has been tracking this story and has the latest details.

U.S. mass shooting response in context

This shooting will undoubtedly set off another round of debate over gun laws across the country, but as has been the case with the aftermath of so many mass shootings in the U.S., these shootings have not led to major gun reform.

The failure to react in Washington is even more stark when you compare it to how some of our closest allies reacted in recent modern history. Starting with our northern neighbor, Canada responded to a mass shooting back in 2020 by banning assault-style firearms.

The year before, New Zealand severely restricted access to all firearms beyond small pistols after 51 people were gunned down at a pair of mosques.

In the United Kingdom, a 1987 gun law was tightened even further after a gun-related tragedy in Scottland. Since then, the majority of police officers in that nation don't even carry a firearm.

Finally, the blueprint for modern gun reform is often credited to Australia. In 1996, less than two weeks after a gunman murdered 35 people in Port Arthur, the national agreement on firearms went into effect. It all but prohibited automatic and semiautomatic assault rifles, mandated licensing and registration, and instituted a temporary gun buyback program that took some 650,000 assault weapons out of homes and off streets.

