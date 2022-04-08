76-year-old woman speaks out after man snatches her purse at Bronx ATM

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11715624" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A father and daughter from Illinois are lucky to be alive after they were struck by lightning at a Yankees spring training game in Florida.

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- A shocked woman spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News after she was randomly attacked and robbed at an ATM in the Bronx."My shoulder I can't lift my arm," the victim said.The 76-year-old woman is shaken and recovering and still can't believe was she was robbed.She was at this Citizens Bank on East Fordham Road on Saturday afternoon when a man walked in and waited in line for the ATM.Eyewitness News reporter Naveen Dhaliwal showed the victim the video."I know he had on a camouflage, he just came in like he joined in the line," the victim said.He didn't appear suspicious, then out of nowhere he attacked."When I went to put my money in my bag, right away he started snatching for my bag," she said.The suspect pushed the 76-year-old to the ground."I had all my ID and my credit cards and my phone, my driver's license," she said.Madeline Pacheco heard what happened."It's sad, it's sad, it's happening all over all these senior citizens are getting robbed. It's really a sad situation," Fordham resident Madeline Pacheco said.She's already on guard and on Thursday night, the NYPD said you should be extra careful when heading to an ATM, no matter the time of day.They made these suggestions:- Be aware of suspicious people near the entrance.- Only enter ATMs that have locked doors.- Block others view when doing transactions."I usually go to the teller, I don't go to the ATM itself because of all the craziness that's going on in New York," Pacheco said.The victim is changing her outlook when she's outside."I really don't trust anybody now," she said.The woman was taken to the hospital. Thankfully, she didn't have any broken bones and her injuries are expected to recover.However, her trust is broken.----------