Video shows group wanted in looting of Manhattan AT&T store

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN (WABC) -- New video shows the people accused of looting a cell phone store in Manhattan.

It happened early last Monday morning on East 17th Street.

Police say the group broke through the front glass door of the AT&T store with a brick and shovel.

Once inside, the group ransacked the place, grabbing cell phones and other products before running off.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

