Man punched, critically injured in assault outside bodega in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was assaulted outside a bodega in Brooklyn Tuesday.

The incident happened in the vicinity of Clarkson Avenue and Rogers Avenue in Flatbush.

Police say a 24-year-old man punched the victim, knocking him to the ground.

The assault continued as he was on the ground.

The victim is in critical condition at Kings County Hospital.

The suspect was arrested near the scene.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
flatbushbrooklynnew york cityassaultman attackedbodega
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to know about today's total solar eclipse
Iconic NJ deli, featured in 'Sopranos' prequel, damaged in fire
Sterling to end 30-year streak of calling every Yankees game
Woman licks inside of ice cream tub, returns it to freezer in viral video
US defeats England 2-1 to advance to World Cup final
Bag of human bones found hanging at NJ snack stand
Man killed by firework accident in front of small children
Show More
Lawyer: Census to be printed without citizenship question
Moment of silence to honor Tyler Skaggs at Angels-Rangers game
86-year-old man charged in NJ retirement community murder
NYC bike lane plan would eliminate 400 parking spaces on UWS
Police: Teen shot in schoolyard involved in cab driver robberies
More TOP STORIES News