Man punched, critically injured in assault outside bodega in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was assaulted outside a bodega in Brooklyn Tuesday.The incident happened in the vicinity of Clarkson Avenue and Rogers Avenue in Flatbush.Police say a 24-year-old man punched the victim, knocking him to the ground.The assault continued as he was on the ground.The victim is in critical condition at Kings County Hospital.The suspect was arrested near the scene.----------