Man tries to kidnap 13-year-old girl on Brooklyn street: NYPD

It happened Sunday afternoon on Pitkin Avenue in Cypress Hills.
Authorities say a dark colored SUV began following the teen as she walked along the street.
A man then jumped out of the vehicle and tried to grab the laundry cart the girl was pushing.
Police say the man tried to coax her several times to get into his car, telling her he was a friend of her mother's and it was OK, but the girl refused and ran away.
The man returned to his vehicle and fled westbound on Pitkin Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
