Authorities arrest arsonist who set fire to Long Island home with people inside

By Eyewitness News
LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities say they arrested the arsonist who set fire to a home with people inside on Long Island.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire that erupted Friday night in a house on West Broadway in Long Beach.

Huge flames poured from the home. It took firefighters an hour to place it under control.

