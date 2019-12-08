LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities say they arrested the arsonist who set fire to a home with people inside on Long Island.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire that erupted Friday night in a house on West Broadway in Long Beach.
Huge flames poured from the home. It took firefighters an hour to place it under control.
Authorities arrest arsonist who set fire to Long Island home with people inside
