Dump truck driver who crashed into NJ home now facing charges

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey -- Authorities say a Pennsylvania man who was driving a dump truck that crashed into a New Jersey home last month had not slept in 32 hours before the crash and was under the influence of drugs.

South Brunswick police say Donald Epps is charged with endangerment, driving under the influence and numerous motor vehicle charges. It wasn't known Tuesday if the 55-year-old Morrisville man has retained an attorney.

Authorities say Epps drove into the home around 4:20 a.m. on Aug. 14. He was seriously injured and had to be extricated from the vehicle, but three people sleeping inside the home were not hurt.

Authorities say Epps was high on cocaine and fentanyl at the time of the crash.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 3.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south brunswickmiddlesex countytruck crashcar into building
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Out-of-control car jumps Brooklyn sidewalk, kills 10-year-old boy
Night Before 9/11: NYC newscast before terror attacks
Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape
Teen's memory resets every 2 hours after she was kicked in head
2 slashed in dispute over lit cigarette on NYC subway train
3-year-old who survived Dorian embraced by classmates
67-year-old woman killed by her own dogs in NY home: Police
Show More
Teen gets 14 years in prison in fatal Bronx school stabbing
NYC mom charged in 8-month-old daughter's bathtub death
Police return wandering 3-year-old toddler to family in NJ
Food taken off boy's lunch tray over $9 debt
Video: Doc describes weapons cache allegedly used to threaten wife
More TOP STORIES News