Authorities investigate death of newborn in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a newborn in Jersey City.

The infant was discovered at a home on Suburbia Court just before 6 a.m. Saturday.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, the umbilical cord still attached.

The child's mother was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Police were met with conditions in the home described as poor.

The death is under investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

