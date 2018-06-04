AUTOMOTIVE

Server problem shuts down computers at New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang has the latest on the problems at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

Eyewitness News
LODI, New Jersey (WABC) --
Major computer problems at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission over the weekend disrupted services for drivers.

The MVC said a server for the system went down on Saturday, causing computer outages across the state.

Technicians raced against the clock to fix the issue. But it took a little longer for the MVC to get its payment system back on line, causing lines out the doors at some locations Monday.

By Monday afternoon the system was rebooted and drivers could once again take care of their business.

The state Information Technology system that apparently went down Saturday is used by all state agencies.

Further details on what caused the server problems have not been disclosed.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveDMVdrivingcomputersNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
'Garbage car' drives Brooklyn residents to distraction
7 On Your Side clears up Carfax confusion
Consumer Reports: The future of car repairs
SPONSORED: Ford 'First Ever' winner takes family for exciting ride
2 popular SUVs get worst rating in new crash tests
More Automotive
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News