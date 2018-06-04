Major computer problems at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission over the weekend disrupted services for drivers.The MVC said a server for the system went down on Saturday, causing computer outages across the state.Technicians raced against the clock to fix the issue. But it took a little longer for the MVC to get its payment system back on line, causing lines out the doors at some locations Monday.By Monday afternoon the system was rebooted and drivers could once again take care of their business.The state Information Technology system that apparently went down Saturday is used by all state agencies.Further details on what caused the server problems have not been disclosed.----------