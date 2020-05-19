Coronavirus News: Reopening of car, motorcycle dealerships welcome news in NJ

It's the latest development as the state begins to loosen restrictions that stemmed from the coranavirus outbreak in New Jersey, one of the hardest-hit states in the country.
In addition to the dealership reopenings, Murphy said he could envision "in a matter of weeks" reopening non-essential retail stores with capacity limitations in which people would be required to keep moving through the stores wearing face coverings rather than lingering for periods of time.
Murphy also said he could see outdoor dining resume at restaurants within a matter of weeks. Indoor dining, he said, was more problematic and would take more time to work out.
Automobile dealers are no doubt pleased with the governor's order allowing them to reopen Wednesday. Their businesses have been among the hardest-hit during the pandemic.
Earlier this month NewsCopter 7 flew over Port Newark, one of the biggest ports in the U.S. for imported vehicles. Video showed the piers at the port overflowing with new cars because the cars, trucks and SUVs couldn't get to area dealerships.
Showrooms at car dealerships in New Jersey were shut down by the state as the pandemic intensified.
The New Jersey Coalition of Automobile Retailers had been pushing to reopen those showrooms on a limited basis. They say the state has been losing $4.5 million a day in sales tax and motor vehicle fees.
Nationwide, new car demand is expected to drop 27 percent this year.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
