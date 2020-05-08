Coronavirus News: New vehicles pile up at Port Newark, NJ due to COVID-19 restrictions

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

PORT NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- On Friday, NewsCopter 7 was over Port Newark in New Jersey, one of the biggest ports in the U.S. for imported vehicles.The Port Authority says deliveries from the facility are down 25 percent from this time last year.The piers at the port remain full because the cars, trucks and SUVs can't get to area dealerships.Showrooms at car dealerships in New Jersey are closed due to the pandemic, but the dealerships themselves are open, taking online appointments only.The New Jersey Coalition of Automobile Retailers has been vocal this week, with a push to reopen those showrooms on a limited basis.They say the state is losing $4.5 million a day in sales tax and motor vehicle fees.Nationwide, new car demand is expected to drop 27 percent this year.