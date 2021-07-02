14 alleged gang members arrested in Brooklyn takedown

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9438939" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced a major gang takedown Wednesday that they hope will slow the surge in gun violence plaguing New

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Police arrested 14 suspects in a partial gang takedown in Brooklyn on Thursday morning.Authorities say the NYPD Detective Bureau and Gun Violence Suppression Division, carried out a pre-dawn operation that was the result of a long-term investigation.The arrested suspects were all reputed members of the "Babiiez" gang, which operates in and around Flatbush.They were charged in an 81-count indictment linked to 11 shootings over the past two years."It is disturbing that young people in our communities are engaged in the type of brazen and senseless gun violence described in this indictment," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. "Taking shooters off the streets has been a focus of my office and the NYPD, and long-term investigations such as this are making a real impact in restoring safety and driving down violence across Brooklyn."Police say they used social media posts, that bragged about serious crimes, to locate their suspects."Our investigation zeroed in on the upper echelons of this street organization," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said. "Our case focused on the violent street crime that has too often shattered life for those who live and work in our Brooklyn neighborhoods."----------