Arts & Entertainment

Baby Yoda coming to a Build-A-Bear near you

You still can't get your hands on a toy Baby Yoda, but there's a solution: build your own.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced Tuesday its stores will soon stock the adorable alien.

Fans will have to stuff The Child themselves -- but Baby Yoda, it will be.



The "Star Wars" character took the world by storm in November when he was revealed in the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian."

The series creators were so intent on keeping Baby Yoda, whose official name is The Child, a secret, they didn't tell toy companies about it.

That led to the lapse we're in now, where we've fallen in love with Baby Yoda, but the toys haven't been manufactured yet.

Disney recently tried to appease fans by announcing toys and allowing fans to pre-order them.

Those won't ship until April or May.

It's not clear if the Build-A-Bear version will be available before then.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneybeardisney+ streaming servicestar warstoys
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News