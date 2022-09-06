Newark school district keeps masking policy and other COVID protocol as students return

Newark public schools will not lift the requirement for students and teachers to wear masks when classes begin Monday.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The largest school district in New Jersey is welcoming students back to a brand new year and some COVID protocols remain in place.

Newark public schools will not lift the requirement for students and teachers to wear masks when classes begin Monday.

Most school districts across the state and country have loosened COVID restrictions, but Newark public schools will be requiring everyone to mask up.

"I think its good that they stay with the masks on and protect themselves and wash their hands as much as possible," one parent said.

This is the same policy the school district had last year and over the summer.

Some teachers and parents have expressed frustration with the policy, but the policy does have the backing of the Newark Teacher's Union.

"If you're upset that your child has to wear the mask in the classroom get them vaccinated, "Newark Teacher Union President John Abeigon said. "The sooner we have a higher number of kids vaccinated, the sooner those masks can come down."

School officials will be taking a look at the policy later this fall to determine whether or not they can loosen the restriction.

ALSO READ | New York lawmaker proposes bill that would prevent student loan forgiveness from state tax

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip