MTA Hero: Detective helps 2 girls in Explorers Program with back-to-school shopping

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is MTA Police Detective Analisa James-Rosario.

She's part of the Explorer's Program which gives young people the chance to learn more about careers in law enforcement.

The initiative is meant to strengthen ties between the community and the police.

Last month during a recruitment event, James-Rosario learned two young girls were struggling financially, so she took it upon herself to surprise them with gifts and money for back-to-school shopping.

James-Rosario has a daughter the same age as these girls and jumped at the opportunity to give back.

The two Explorers were shocked and grateful for Detective James-Rosario 's kindness and generosity.

The only thing she told the girls was to, "keep pushing through and keep shining."

