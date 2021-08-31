It's time to head back to school and we want to see your special moments.
COVID-19 has changed so much about schooling over the last year and a half, but one thing that will continue is the ritual of marking the occasion with back-to-school pictures.
Eyewitness News wants to see your photos.
Whether it's the classic first-day-of-school shot or a new take after last year's unconventional school year, share you back-to-school photos with us and they might show up online or on TV.
In the meantime, get some back-to-school photo inspiration from these flashbacks from the Eyewitness News team:
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
PHOTOS: Share your back-to-school moments with us
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News