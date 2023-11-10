Crystal Cranmore has more on Ballet Hispanico's new dance initiative.

Ballet Hispánico opens a whole new world of dance for NYC high school students

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan -- Some say dance is the key to happiness.

Through bachata and afrobeats, students at the High School for Law, Advocacy and Community Justice are breathing new life into the school's dance studio.

Its been music-less for years, until now - thanks in part to Ballet Hispánico, one of the country's largest Hispanic arts institutions.

"Across the street we have Julliard, LaGuardia," said Tamia Blackman-Santana of Ballet Hispánico. "All the students at MLK should have just as much access to the arts as everyone else."

Founded in 1970, as a way to teach Black and brown communities about their vibrant culture, Ballet Hispánico and Councilwoman Gayle Brewer teamed up with the high school to bring the program to all the high schools inside the Martin Luther King, Jr. Educational Campus.

It's already in 45 public schools across the city.

"I'm a big supporter of arts," said Councilwoman Brewer. "How do we bring all these high schools together? Dance."

The program costs $40,000 a year.

Community leaders are trying to drum up support and funds to keep this going and set students up with the foundation to be able to minor or major in dance in college.

"This allows us to offer arts outside of theatre and visual arts," said Principal Asia Barnett of High School for Law, Advocacy and Community Justice.

Opening a whole new world.

For more info on Ballet Hispánico, and what the program has to offer, head here.

