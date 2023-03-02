New York City Council expected to vote to regulate lithium-ion batteries

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Council members are voting Thursday on new legislation aimed at regulating lithium-ion batteries and reducing fires caused by the batteries.

Lithium-ion battery fires have been increasing at an alarming rate across the city, going from 44 fires in 2020 to 216 fires in 2022 and resulting in exponential increases in injuries and deaths.

The legislation includes a requirement that the batteries be certified in order to be sold in the city, prohibiting the sale of reconditioned or refurbished batteries.

It would also require public education on the dangers of safe handling of the batteries.

The bill would prohibit the sale, lease, or rental of powered mobility devices, such as e-bikes and electric scooters, and storage batteries for these devices, that fail to meet recognized safety standards.

The first violation of the law would be met with a warning, but subsequent violations would carry civil penalties of up to $1,000 per violating device.

