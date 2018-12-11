Bay Ridge fire leaves one person critically injured

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
One person is hospitalized in critical condition after fire broke out at an apartment complex in Brooklyn.

Firefighters were called at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday to the 9500 block of Fort Hamilton Parkway in Bay Ridge.

The blaze broke out on the fourth floor of the 6-story building,

It took nearly an hour for crews to declare the situation under control.

One person was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North Campus in critical condition.

Fire investigators were searching for the cause.

