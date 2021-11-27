Man arrested after fatal stabbing in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building

Authorities arrested 56-year-old Brooklyn resident Vito Bauza on Saturday and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
The incident took place on Friday, when police were called to the Dorset building on 99th Street and Third Avenue, where a man had been stabbed multiple times in the chest and stomach.
He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Queens resident Ernest Diaz.
