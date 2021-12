Man arrested after fatal stabbing in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building

EMBED >More News Videos Hundreds of FedEx packages were discovered discarded in a ravine Wednesday in Blount County, Alabama, according to the local sheriff's office.

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal stabbing in the lobby of an apartment building in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.Authorities arrested 56-year-old Brooklyn resident Vito Bauza on Saturday and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.The incident took place on Friday , when police were called to the Dorset building on 99th Street and Third Avenue, where a man had been stabbed multiple times in the chest and stomach.He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Queens resident Ernest Diaz.----------