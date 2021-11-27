Man fatally stabbed in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building

Police were called to the Dorset building on 99th Street and Third Avenue, where the man had been stabbed multiple times in the chest and stomach.
He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not released his identity, and it is not known if he lived in the building.
So far, police have made no arrests.
