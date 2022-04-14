NYPD officer shot in hand with BB gun while sitting in patrol car in Queens

The officer was in the passenger seat of a marked cruiser parked outside the city run Ravenswood Houses in Long Island City just after 1:45 a.m.
Authorities say he and his partner first heard pings on the side of the vehicle.
The officer, who had his hand out the window, then felt something had struck his right hand.
The officers noticed the vehicle had likely been hit by BBs.
He was treated and released for a very minor injury to the hand, believed to be from one of the BBs striking him.
No arrests were made, and the motive for the BB shooting is under investigation.
Police were searching NYCHA complex for evidence and a possible suspect.
The injured officer was assigned to PSA 9, which patrols the city run housing complex.
