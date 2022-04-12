Brooklyn subway shooting heightens fears about transit safety

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A subway shooting in Brooklyn that left dozens injured has heightened fears amongst riders about transit safety.

It is the quintessential New York scene -- straphangers cramming into or even running into a subway car.

It's safe to say that a commuter's worst nightmare is being trapped on a train while a gunman opens fire and having to run for safety.

Carrie Miceli witnessed the aftermath on a different train that had pulled into the 36th Street station.

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

AP Photo/John Minchillo



"10 minutes later we finally move, then as we go past the woman looking out the window closest to me said there's blood everywhere," subway rider Miceli said.

Tuesday morning's shooting on the N Train in Sunset Park comes at a time when the MTA is still trying repair its image and reassure riders it's safe to return to the subways.

Of course, that's not the mindset among those who have no choice but to ride for work or school.

"It's definitely scary for people who gotta go to work, then they got kids on the train, it's very scary," subway rider James Stephens said.

Amid a nearly two-year spike in crime, including people being pushed in front of trains, Tuesday's mass shooting raises concerns to a new level.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is promising an even greater police presence underground.

"This is just another example of people on edge, people acting out in very strange ways ... New York is not what it used to be," subway rider Martina Clark said.


