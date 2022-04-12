Witnesses describe chaotic scene after NYC subway shootings

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Witnesses described a terrifying and chaotic scene after at least 16 people were shot or otherwise injured in a shooting on a subway train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

Police say a lone gunman in a reflective vest and possibly a gas mask threw smoke bombs on the southbound R train and opened fire.

"I was a few cars down, and the conductor told everyone to get on the train," said a Brooklyn Tech student who was on the train at the time. "I was just scared, and at the next stop, he told everyone to get off. Everyone evacuated, and I didn't know what happened."
It happened between the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park and the the 25th Street station in Greenwood Heights just before 8:30 a.m.

A manhunt is now underway, and schools in the area went into a shelter in place as the search continues.

"I saw a lot of people coming out of the train station," said a man who works in the area. "One of them was injured. I believe it was a lady that was getting shot in her leg, and a lot of people was coming up from side to side, screaming, asking for help."
A mother described a chaotic scene after dropping her daughter off at school.

"All you heard was a big, loud noise that sounded like a big bang, an explosion, and then there were people running out of the train station," she said. "So it was just very hectic this morning."
The victims were taken to various hospitals with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

RELATED | Extensive search for gunman in Brooklyn subway shootings, what we know so far
"This is a shocking and horrible burst of violence in our transit system," Transport Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano said. "TWU Local 100 officers have responded the affected stations in Brooklyn and have been in contact with train crews and stations personnel. At this time, it appears that no members were physically hurt. Our hearts and prayers are with the victims and their families. This latest emergency illustrates again why we need Station Agents, and fully staffed trains with both a Conductor and a Train Operator on board, to assist with evacuations and communications."

City, state and U.S. officials, including Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul, were said to be closely monitoring the situation.

Nassau County police said they increasing patrols around all critical infrastructure with an emphasis on mass transit, though there is no known threat, and that Commissioner Patrick Ryder has been in conversations with the NYPD and has briefed Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy released a statement on Twitter.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden has been apprised of the situation.

A Department of Justice spokesperson said Attorney General Merrick Garland has also received a preliminary briefing and is monitoring the situation.

Notify NYC urges anyone unable to reach someone who may have been impacted to call 311. If outside New York City, please call 212-639-9675.

