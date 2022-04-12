Extensive search for gunman in Brooklyn subway shootings, what we know so far

It's believed a single gunman, reportedly in a reflective vest and possibly a gas mask, set off a smoke bomb of some sort and then opened fire on a southbound R train in Sunset Park at around 8:30 a.m.
"This perpetrator dropped those smoke cans, if that's what they are, and shot around, and then exited from that point, he's not going to stay on there if there's smoke on there, even if he has the filter mask," Former Police Chief Robert Boyce said.
According to a situation report issued to law enforcement at 10:41 am by DHS/CISA and obtained by ABC News: "The NYPD has informed the feds that police have a description of the suspect and have shared it with searchers. And that "investigators assess this was a coordinated attack, but the motive remains unclear."
Some of the victims were found at the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park and another was found at the 25th Street station in Greenwood Heights.
Detectives were looking for surveillance video so they can get clear images of the man they are looking for.
Upgrades to the surveillance system within the MTA promise to provide valuable material to investigators.
It's not yet known how the man got into the system, if he swiped a MetroCard, or if any of his face was showing as he entered and left the system.
