At least 5 shot in NYC by man wearing gas mask, construction vest; Suspicious devices also found

Ken Rosato reports breaking news: 6 people shot by gunman wearing gas mask, construction outfit in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

I have been briefed on this developing situation in Brooklyn. First responders are on the scene and we will work with @MTA & @NYPDnews to provide updates as the investigation continues. https://t.co/dM2hKnhoql — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 12, 2022

An arrest was made after a Northwell Health employee was found dead in a parking garage on Long Island.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least five people were shot or otherwise hit by shrapnel on multiple subway stations along the northbound N train line in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.Now, a manhunt is underway for a gunman described as wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest.Four of the victims were found at the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park and another at the 25th Street station in Greenwood Heights just before 8:30 a.m.It wasn't immediately clear whether the shootings took place on the train or in the stations.A possible smoke device was also used during the shootings.Police are looking at as many as four packages initially deemed suspicious.The suspect was described as a Black male, 5-foot-5 and 175 to 180 pounds.No arrests have been made.N and R line power is off as police search for the suspect.Mayor Eric Adams is monitoring the situation from City Hall but cannot respond due to his recent COVID diagnosis. Governor Kathy Hochul said she has also been briefed.----------