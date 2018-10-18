BB gun sparks lockdown at Manhattan high school, neighboring college

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A Manhattan high school and neighboring college were placed on lockdown Thursday as police investigated reports of a possible gun on campus, which turned out to be a BB gun.

Police were called to A. Philip Randolph High School at 443 West 135th street to investigate a possible firearm.

Students were told to shelter in place, while the City College of New York, which is located next to the high school, sent an alert to staff and students advising them to stay indoors.

Authorities said a female student reported that she observed a male student with a firearm. Police say the ensuing investigation revealed that a male student was in possession of what appeared to be a BB gun that he had shown to a friend.

The student is being interviewed, and so far, no charges have been filed.

Parents waiting outside school were told their students will be dismissed at regular time.

Students in sections of the school already swept are being moved to a central location to wait for dismissal. Some students are still in their classrooms as a continuation of the shelter in place.

The Department of Education issued the following statement:

"Safety always comes first, and the NYPD swiftly and safely recovered an imitation weapon from A. Philip Randolph Campus High school, and the lockdown has been lifted. All students and staff are safe, and we will take appropriate follow up action."

