Be Kind: Long Island Zoom Santa keeping holiday spirit alive

Zaino's Nursery in Nassau County brings Santa Claus every year as a special treat for children and families in Westbury.
However, with COVID restrictions in place, the gardening center came up with a way to keep the holiday spirit alive remotely.
ALSO READ | 'Parents are desperate': Zoom Santas are cashing in
All families have to do is set up an appointment to have a one-on-one zoom visit with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
And this Santa will know if kids have been naughty or nice.
The Santa Zoom visits with Zaino's Nursery are free of charge. CLICK HERE to make an appointment.
ALSO READ | COVID won't stop NORAD from tracking Santa
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip