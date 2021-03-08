Health & Fitness

Be Kind: 12-year-old helping hundreds of seniors set up vaccine appointments

By Eyewitness News
SCARSDALE, New York (WABC) -- A young boy in Westchester County is helping hundreds of senior citizens set up vaccine appointments.

Sam Keusch, 12, and his dad noticed a growing number of older people who needed a little help navigating the internet to sign up for vaccines.

Keusch initially started helping family friends in the Scarsdale community.

His neighbors started to spread the word.

This led Keusch to start a website called 'Vaccine Helper.' Once someone reaches out to him, he can get them signed up within 24 hours.

Keusch hopes to expand his effort to help even more seniors as well as people of color in hard-hit communities.

----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see someone doing something kind by filling out the form below:


----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessscarsdalewestchester countyvaccineshealthcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus westchester countybe kind
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disturbing death of 10-year-old boy causing uproar in community
Harry, Meghan delve into tough royal split with Oprah
Family wants answers after woman's bizarre death in NYC
2 men arrested in death of 19-year-old found wrapped in plastic
How COVID relief bill will impact New York
Calls grow for Cuomo to resign from top NY lawmakers
Lawmakers re-introducing legislation to ban non-essential helicopters over NYC
Show More
When House votes on COVID bill, Americans get 3rd stimulus check
WWII veteran gets car parade celebration for 100th birthday
Restaurants outside of NYC can increase to 75% capacity soon
Officers hurt, property damaged at rowdy party in Boulder
Suspect sought in shooting of 59-year-old man at NYC bus stop
More TOP STORIES News