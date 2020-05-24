Coronavirus News: Reopening of New Jersey beaches 'going well so far,' Murphy says

Murphy says there are now more than 154,000 positive coronavirus cases across the state, and the death toll rose by 52 to 11,133.
RELATED | Memorial Day 2020: What beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT?
Beaches at the Jersey Shore officially opened on Friday, and the governor says things are going well so far.
"I think for the most part New Jerseyans have done an extraordinary job following our guidelines, it's too early to tell because it's Sunday, in the middle of the weekend, the weather has not cooperated, it's miserable yesterday, cold today," Murphy said. "For the most part folks have been extraordinary at doing the right thing in the state going on for 2 1/2 plus months. That will continue at our beaches even when mother nature cooperates with good weather."
Murphy and his wife stopped by Seaside Heights on Sunday afternoon and noticed that people were obeying social distancing rules along the boardwalk.
Great run this morning with @FirstLadyNJ, followed by a nice stroll along the boardwalk in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park. Lots of folks wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and responsibly enjoying our beautiful Shore this MDW. pic.twitter.com/1oqkiHVjCZ— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 24, 2020
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus