Bellamy Young returns to Off-Broadway roots for good cause

Actress Bellamy Young is returning to her roots at a staged reading Off-Broadway for a good cause. Sandy Kenyon has the story.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Actress Bellamy Young is returning to her roots at a staged reading Off-Broadway for a good cause.

Fans of the TV Series "Scandal" got to know Young when she played the First Lady for seven seasons.

Her work earned her a Critics Choice Award for best-supporting actress in a TV drama, but long before fame came on television Young made her Broadway debut in 1997.

It's been said, "you're only as sick as your secrets," and judging by that standard, the brother and sister of "Bonded" are pretty sick.

"We have Emmett who is facing a possible prison sentence after a 2nd D.U.I. offense," noted Tyler Martin who wrote the play and plays Emmett, "and his estranged older sister Nellie (Bellamy Young) goes down to Texas to present him with a possible solution."

His co-star added, "they suffered very similar tragedies in that family of origin."

Both these performers suffered abuse in real life when they were young.

Bellamy has been open about the fact she grew up the child of alcoholics.

"This story touches my life deeply," she observed.

Their staged reading is a benefit for a non-profit, support group, MenHealing.

The play is an introduction to a recovery principle called trauma bonding.

"I explain trauma bonding by recognizing in each other a shared experience," Bellamy explained.

"Knowing that we have a shared experience that we have survived it, and that we are on our own journey and we can help each other that way." Bellamy went on to say that "Bonded" is thought-provoking, but also very entertaining.

"First of all, it's hilarious. It's dark but that's how you survive. Nobody's funnier than a survivor because we've seen some stuff." A select few will get to see the reading tomorrow Saturday, Oct. 15th at 3 p.m. on 42nd Street's Theater Row, but many more will see it on the live stream here: https://menhealing.net/event-4973806 where everyone can benefit from the experience.

"The people who have watched it thus far want to talk after," concluded Tyler, "and they have wanted to share their stories and that has been so magical."

