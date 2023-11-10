Sandy Kenyon has more on Taupin's new art exhibition.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame lyricist Bernie Taupin's art exhibit on display in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One of the newest members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has an interest beyond music and Bernie Taupin wants to be known for his artwork as well as for the many hits he composed with Elton John.

Taupin writes the words Sir Elton then sets to music and the superstar inducted the lyricist into the Hall a week ago.

But in SoHo last week, a new exhibition of Taupin's paintings brought out buyers who spent tens of thousands of dollars for each one of Taupin's works.

It doesn't cost anything to go to the Chase Contemporary Gallery and look at this exhibition which is called "Ragged Glory".































1 of 16

"This is far more my day job than the songwriting because I only write songs when we're going to make an album. Back in the early days in the early, early '70s we were writing all the time, but now I only write songs or collaborate on sings with Elton when we're going to actually make a record," Taupin said.

The great lyricist-turned-artist Taupin's show at Chase Contemporary is up through November 19.

ALSO READ: Tagmo restaurant in Lower Manhattan preparing sweet treats for Diwali

Diwali treats on the menu at Tagmo in Lower Manhattan Tagmo makes the bite-sized sweets called Mithai year-round, but production really ramps up this time of year.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.