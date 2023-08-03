16 must-have items for a comfortable flight and vacation

Deciding what you need when traveling can be tough, especially when you don't know where to start. Whether you're preparing for a road trip or a flight abroad, we've gathered 16 travel accessories that you can add to your list this season.

The best travel essentials and accessories

If you're tired of buying wired headphones before or during your flight, this Apple Airfly is a must-have for your travel bag. This device will allow you to connect your Apple AirPods or Beats wireless headphones with the entertainment devices on your flight. The AirFly comes with a vegan suede travel pouch, charging cable and international adapter.

Go hands-free in the airport with this coffee cup holder for your suitcase. Easily attachable, this holder is a convenient way to keep your coffee and boarding information all in one place.

Convenient for on-the-go sanitizing, these award winning Touchland sanitizers will leave your hands feeling hydrated and clean. This 3 pack comes with an unscented sanitizer and two additional sanitizers in 'Rainwater' and 'Beach Coco' scents.

Apply your makeup with ease with this Lay-n-Go Cosmo Drawstring Cosmetic Makeup Bag Organizer. It's machine washable with a drawstring so you can hang it up when you don't need it. This is available in 30 additional colors and designs

Whether you're packing for a long flight or a quick road trip, this bag has you covered. This duffel comes equipped with a crossbody strap, water repellent fabric, a trolley-compatible sleeve and an exterior pocket to fit a 16-inch laptop. This duffel could be a great carry-on to add to your travel essentials.

" Glutaryl, is a multi-patented topical solution to deliver Glutathione in the most efficient method," says Dr. Nayan Patel, the founder of Auro Wellness. "Glutathione is the most essential molecule in your body as it works to manage oxidative stress, fight off free radicals and eliminate toxins." In short, it's an anti-aging antioxidant that promotes longevity and can help combat jetlag and travel fatigue, according to Dr. Patel. Apply this spray to your skin twice a day to get the most use out of this product.

Never worry about your carry-on space again with this Away The Bigger Carry-On luggage. It's high-quality, built to last, and great for long trips. For $30 more, you can add a luggage tag and charm duo to the bag, making it easy to distinguish

What do Robert Downey Jr., Pete Davidson, and Helen Mirren have in common? They all played superheroes, and they all wear sustainable Cariuma shoes. This eco-friendly slip-on will be your best friend in any travel setting with its comfort and stylish minimalist design

Don't let your most important documents suffer from wear and tear or be left behind during travel rushes. Keep them all in one place with this stylish passport holder.

Say goodbye to dehydrated skin, grease, and pimple outbursts with the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask. This mask will nourishe, hydrate, and calm your skin, perfect for recovering from long flights.

Take what you need and leave the clunky bottles behind. These travel capsules are leakproof containers designed to maintain your routines wherever you are.

Are the long flights taking a toll on your sleep routines? Have the shut-eye you deserve with this sturdy yet comfortable neck pillow on all your travels, and even when you're at home reading, working, or playing video games. Comfort has never been easier.

Anker is best known for their amazing soundbars, but their chargers are no slouch either. Avoid your phone telling you you're at 5% battery with this portable charger: compact, durable, and a travel must-have.

Keep all of your travel essentials and then some all in one place. There's a reason you see this tote everywhere: It's durable, water resistant, and can hold everything you need (and everything you don't need but want anyway).

Keep your mind occupied with Taylor Jenkins Reid's wildly popular book, "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," about an aging Hollywood star who's ready to open up about her glamorous and scandalous life: your flight will fly by with this gripping page-turner.

Keep yourself comfy-cozy in a pair of Lululemon joggers. Great for long flights or road trips, these joggers will keep you relaxed as you travel.

