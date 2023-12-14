This company has secretly been serving robot-cooked meals out of a takeout restaurant in Queens

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As automation becomes a growing part of our society, from AI to self-driving vehicles, food production is also getting a robotic taste.

Take Better Days, one of several new businesses serving food cooked not by a chef, but a robot.

"Every dish is carefully prepared using a combination of robotics, A.I. and culinary engineering," said CEO Yegor Traiman to Eyewitness News.

Traiman founded the company five years ago, and spent years building tech and testing it out.

In November, those robots started cooking stateside at delivery kitchens, including one in Queens.

For those skeptical about the robotic twist to these meals, there are humans who come up with recipes and do the prep work at commissary kitchens - but the actual cooking is done by robots.

"Robots don't make mistakes," said Traiman.

And robots are precise, which that helps keep costs down.

"We are what we eat, and busy professionals in cities like New York don't have time to cook and it's extremely expensive to eat high quality food regularly," added Traiman.

These robots do the work for you, and they happen to be named for a famous chef from a certain Disney film - Chef Remy from "Ratatouille."

"It's a robot not a mouse, but the result is the same delicious food," said Traiman.

Traiman next plans to use his Remy robots in a brick and mortar restaurant in New York City this coming winter.

