Neighborhood Eats: Zhego NYC in Woodside showcases Bhutanese food bursting with flavor

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Have you ever eaten Bhutanese food? It's bursting with spices, butter, chili peppers, and cheese.

Get ready to be transported by way of authentic Bhutanese restaurant Zhego NYC in Woodside, Queens.

"In Bhutan, Bhutanese food, cheese is everything," said Tobden Jamphel, co-owner and chef. "Just mix chili with cheese, stir fry, it becomes the national dish of Bhutan, Ema Datsi."

In case you were wondering Zhego means food.

"The ingredients that we use and the ingredients that we get are directly from our country Bhutan," said Sonam Tshering Singye, co-owner. "Like the white chilies, the red chilies, the citron peppers."

Their beef tripe is stir fried with red chillies, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, onion, and they say one of the main ingredients they use for the dish is citron pepper.

"Jasha Maru is a dish, Jasha means chicken," Jamphel said. "And Maru is a butter stew, chicken butter stew."

"I try to cook like I'm cooking for myself, the food that I had during my childhood. I want to share to the people, not just to the Bhutanese community, to everyone," he said. "It really brings me happiness when I see customers come in and go out with a happy face after trying the food."

