2 stabbed in Paterson bias attack, suspect due in court

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people were attacked and stabbed in a bias attack in Paterson, and now the suspect is due in court.

The stabbings happened on Tuesday at 3:48 a.m. on Fair Street.

A 35-year-old man who had been stabbed flagged down officers to ask for help.

Officers then found a second victim, a 41-year-old woman, had also been attacked and had cuts to her left leg.

Both were taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center for treatment.

They were able to give the officers a description of their attacker and a short time later police arrested Damian Padilla, 42.

Padilla is accused of making several anti-gay slurs against the male victim while proceeding to stab him multiple times.

Padilla is charged with bias intimidation, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the bias charge.

He's due in court to answer to the charges on Wednesday.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

