Pizza delivery worker riding bike in struck, injured by car in NYC; driver in custody

The NYPD released home security camera video of a home invasion and robbery in which six family members, including two children, were zip-tied inside their house in Queens overnight Friday.

A brazen robbery at the Chanel store in SoHo was caught on surveillance camera and released by police, as they search for suspects believed to be behind several similar incidents.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a pizza delivery worker on a bike was struck by a vehicle in Manhattan Monday night, according to officials.Police say the incident happened just after 6 p.m. at Delancey Street and Columbia Street on the Lower East Side.They say a 21-year-old man was driving a Honda Accord going westbound on Delancey Street when he collided with a bicyclist, who was going southbound on Columbia Street.The victim, who was found unconscious and unresponsive, was a pizza delivery worker in his 40s.He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical conditionAccording to police, the driver of the car fled on foot but later returned, identified himself and complained of wrist pain.He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition and is in police custody.Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.----------