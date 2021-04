Bicyclist killed, others injured when car crashes into outdoor dining area in Queens

EMBED >More News Videos Mayor Bill de Blasio declared, "This is going to be the summer of New York City" during the announcement Thursday morning.

ASTORIA, Queens -- One person was killed and others were injured after a car crashed into an outdoor dining area in Queens.The incident was reported Thursday just before 8 p.m. on Ditmars Boulevard.A 37-year-old bicyclist was killed after the SUV crashed into the dining area.It appears that the driver that crashed into the dining area suffered a medical episode.The driver of the SUV has been hospitalized.Few other details were released.----------