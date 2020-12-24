Biker killed after being struck by MTA bus in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York -- A 23-year-old biker was killed Wednesday night after colliding with an MTA bus in Brooklyn.

Police say the male victim was on his bicycle, riding northbound on Graham Avenue alongside an MTA bus when the crash occurred just after 7:30 p.m.

Officials say the bicyclist and MTA bus made contact somewhere along Metropolitan Avenue.

The victim sustained injuries to his body and was taken to Bellevue Hospital by EMS.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 50-year-old bus driver remained on the scene.

An investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

