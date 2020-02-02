Politics

Up Close: Councilman Corey Johnson and Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg

NEW YORK CITY -- A growing problem coast to coast in the United States is homelessness. New York and Los Angeles have the most significant numbers; at least 600,000 homeless people living on the streets and in shelters.

Many believe the problem intractable. In New York City, the problem has been growing since Mayor Bloomberg, and it didn't stop with Mayor de Blasio despite their good intentions.

This past week the New York City Council led by Council Corey Johnson proposed a new plan and addressed new and alarming estimates of homelessness here.

And get ready for more bike lanes in New York City in an attempt to reduce traffic fatalities. More people died in traffic accidents last year than the year before, despite the vision zero program.

Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg is here to tell us why this happened and how she's trying to make the streets safer.

To wrap up, I speak with political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News political director Rick Klein on the Iowa Caucuses.
Careers have been made there, ask Barack Obama who surprised the nation with nearly 38% of the Iowa Caucus vote. Hillary Clinton came in third, and Joe Biden was 5th with .9%.

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are now the front runners in Iowa. Predictions? Who dares to make them?

