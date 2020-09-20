'Pose' star Billy Porter goes for Emmy gold for 2nd year in a row

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5750347" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

If there was one person who commanded attention every time he walked a red carpet in 2019, it was Billy Porter. The "Pose" actor threw tradition to the wind, rocking bright, bold colors and nontraditional silhouettes at nearly every chance he got.