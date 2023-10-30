WABC-TV wins 15 New York Emmys, including 2 for excellence

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is celebrating a big night on Saturday at the New York Emmy Awards.

Our peers in the industry honored us with the biggest of all news awards - the Emmy for 'News Excellence.' WABC-TV also won for Overall Excellence.

WABC-TV won in 15 separate categories, including one that is very important to those of us who labor each and every Saturday and Sunday - for Best Weekend Newscast.

