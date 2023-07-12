2023 Emmy Awards nominations: What to know and how to watch

Emmy statues appear at the 70th Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center on July 12, 2018, in Los Angeles.

The nominations will be announced in a virtual ceremony at 11:30 a.m. ET.

LOS ANGELES -- The nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards will be announced Wednesday.

Emmy-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown will reveal the nominees alongside Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma during a live virtual ceremony, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The nominations will be streamed live on the Emmys' website.

A few comedy frontrunners expected to earn nominations include "Ted Lasso," "Abbott Elementary," "The Bear" and "Only Murders in the Building." Potential limited series contenders that critics expect to earn nods include "Beef," "Black Bird" and "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."

"Succession" fans are also expecting the series to pick up several nominations across the drama categories following the show's series finale in May. The HBO show won the outstanding drama series Emmy at the 2022 Emmys. It also led the nominations in 2022 with 25 nods.

The 75th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay are set to executive-produce the show.

Additional details for the show have not yet been announced.

Check back here for the list of nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards at 11:30 a.m. ET.