Black bear spotted in Lawrence Park neighborhood of Yonkers

Wildlife experts are warning Yonkers residents that a bear has been spotted roaming the city.

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Wildlife experts are warning Yonkers residents that a bear has been spotted roaming the city.

A black bear was seen in the Lawrence Park neighborhood of Yonkers earlier this week, according to the Yonkers police department.

Video shows the bear roaming through some shrubs near Essex Place and Rockledge Road.

Yonkers residents who see the bear near their home are asked to call the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Wildlife Line at (845) 256-3098.

The DEC says human-bear conflicts can be reduced when garbage and food waste are disposed of properly in tightly-closing containers.

If you do encounter a black bear the department says to stay calm and make a lot of noise to alert the bear of your presence. Slowly back away from the animal and never turn your back towards it. If a bear approaches make yourself look as large as possible by waving your arms or using a jacket.

